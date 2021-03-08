Advertisement

103-year-old man who survived 1918 pandemic and Holocaust receives COVID-19 vaccine

By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – A 103-year-old man who survived the Spanish flu has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Emil Hopner not only lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 – he survived the Holocaust and fled from Hitler.

Born in Croatia, he lost 30 relatives, including his parents, in the Holocaust.

Hopner was able to escape to Switzerland and then later came to the U.S., where he worked for IBM for many years.

At the mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, Hopner got his second vaccine shot.

He said seeking preventative medical care is a big reason for his long and healthy life, but he also credited his wife.

“I thank God every day,” he said. “At 103, I feel still in good shape, because my wife takes care of me all the way. She’s wonderful. A piece of gold.”

Hopner said now that he’s fully vaccinated, he’s hoping to be able to go out for Sunday lunch again soon.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis
The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report no new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK royals absorb shock of revealing Harry, Meghan interview
Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct