AAA: West Virginia gas prices steady this week, national average climbs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia remained steady this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.741

Average price during the week of March 1, 2021 $2.741

Average price during the week of March 10, 2020 $2.245

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

Price of Gas WV City $2.799 Bridgeport $2.760 Clarksburg $2.758 Huntington $2.786 Martinsburg $2.767 Morgantown $2.677 Parkersburg $2.700 Weirton $2.677 Wheeling

The national gas price average increased by five cents and has now reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month, according to AAA.

