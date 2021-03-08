Advertisement

AAA: West Virginia gas prices steady this week, national average climbs

(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia remained steady this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                           $2.741

Average price during the week of March 1, 2021                              $2.741

Average price during the week of March 10, 2020                            $2.245

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

Price of GasWV City
$2.799Bridgeport
$2.760Clarksburg
$2.758Huntington
$2.786Martinsburg
$2.767Morgantown
$2.677Parkersburg
$2.700Weirton
$2.677Wheeling

The national gas price average increased by five cents and has now reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month, according to AAA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County

Latest News

Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man facing charges of child abuse has preliminary hearing Tuesday
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Road Work Ahead generic
Lane closure on 1-79 northbound in Monongalia County, expect delays