AAA: West Virginia gas prices steady this week, national average climbs
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia remained steady this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.741
Average price during the week of March 1, 2021 $2.741
Average price during the week of March 10, 2020 $2.245
The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:
|Price of Gas
|WV City
|$2.799
|Bridgeport
|$2.760
|Clarksburg
|$2.758
|Huntington
|$2.786
|Martinsburg
|$2.767
|Morgantown
|$2.677
|Parkersburg
|$2.700
|Weirton
|$2.677
|Wheeling
The national gas price average increased by five cents and has now reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month, according to AAA.
