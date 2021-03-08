Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 8th, 2021

A sunny start to the week, with much warmer air.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We warm up to the low-to-mid 50s under the spring sunshine, with a couple of gentle clouds rolling through during the day. Clouds start to build during the day on Tuesday, but we remain dry, and our temperatures reach up towards 60. Some of the clouds clear out overnight, but our temperature only drops into the upper 30s. On Wednesday, we will still be dry, with temperatures in the mid-60s, and overnight, we only reach the 50s for our overnight low. On Thursday, we’ll see warm temperatures again, with cloudy or skies, and a small chance for some light pop-up sprinkles. If we do get a couple of raindrops, they won’t amount to much accumulation and any showers should be brief. Rain pushes in for Friday morning though, so we will see plenty of showers through the day, although our temperatures remain in the upper 50s. This rain will continue into the weekend, so we will keep you updated as the system approaches.

Today: A few clouds pass overhead but we stay dry. High: 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Sunny with a few clouds! High: 62.

Wednesday: A couple of clouds, with warm temperatures. High: 67.

