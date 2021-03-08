Clarksburg’s West earns second-team all-Conference USA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall senior guard Jarrod West has been tabbed a second-team all-Conference USA selection and an all-defensive team selection.

It’s West second consecutive season as an all-Conference defender.

Congratulations to @jarrod_west on being named Second-Team All-@ConferenceUSA and being named to the conference’s all-defensive team for the second consecutive year! #BringOnTheHerd x #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/UiWMXg9JVk — Marshall Men’s Basketball (@HerdMBB) March 8, 2021

West lead Conference USA with 2.5 steals per and is averaging 12 points and 6 assists per.

Marshall will play the winner of Southern Miss & Rice in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.