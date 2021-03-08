Advertisement

Clarksburg’s West earns second-team all-Conference USA

Also named to All-Defensive team for second consecutive season
Jarrod West
Jarrod West(WSAZ)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall senior guard Jarrod West has been tabbed a second-team all-Conference USA selection and an all-defensive team selection.

It’s West second consecutive season as an all-Conference defender.

West lead Conference USA with 2.5 steals per and is averaging 12 points and 6 assists per.

Marshall will play the winner of Southern Miss & Rice in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

