Fairmont man facing charges of child abuse has preliminary hearing Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Walter E. Richardson, 33, of Fairmont will have a preliminary hearing on Tuesday at 3 pm. Richardson is facing charges after police say they found a boy unresponsive and not breathing.

The Fairmont Police Department is refusing to comment on the boy’s current condition as of Monday.

On Thursday, March 4., officers were dispatched to a home in Fairmont regarding a juvenile boy who was unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was taken to WVU Medicine in Fairmont for treatment, according to the criminal complaint.

Officials say the boy had “several recent blunt force injuries to various parts of his body”, according to the complaint. The injuries include bruising to the arms, bruising to the right hip, broken and missing teeth and a shoe-print shaped bruise to his right shoulder, police say. Due to the extent of his injuries, police say the boy was transported by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital. While at the hospital, the boy was intubated after it was discovered he had other severe internal injuries. The boy was not responsive to light, touch or other stimuli, with little to no apparent brain activity. The boy was placed on a ventilator, officials say.

According to the report, they boy was in complete care, custody and control of Richardson at the time of the incident.

Richardson has been charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, malicious wounding and receiving or transferring stolen goods. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with a bail of more than $500,000.

