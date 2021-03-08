Advertisement

Fairmont State Men Earn No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Will play No. 4 Mercyhurst Saturday in Atlantic Region Quarterfinals
Fairmont State men's basketball
Fairmont State men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s basketball has earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Mercyhurst in the Atlantic Region Quarterfinals Saturday at West Liberty University.

The Fighting Falcons won their first-ever MEC Tournament Championship yesterday, 102-99 over the Hilltoppers. FSU is one of 48 schools to qualify for the NCAA Division II NCAA Tournament.

Fairmont State is 15-4 overall and 12-4 in MEC play.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State Women Seeded 2nd in NCAA Tournament
WVU men's basketball
WVU Seeded Fourth in Big 12 Tournament
Fairmont State
Fairmont State wins first MEC championship, downing West Liberty 102-99
Stahl
Stahl’s two goal day powers WVU over St. Joe’s in spring opener