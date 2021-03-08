Fairmont State Men Earn No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s basketball has earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Mercyhurst in the Atlantic Region Quarterfinals Saturday at West Liberty University.

The Fighting Falcons won their first-ever MEC Tournament Championship yesterday, 102-99 over the Hilltoppers. FSU is one of 48 schools to qualify for the NCAA Division II NCAA Tournament.

Fairmont State is 15-4 overall and 12-4 in MEC play.

