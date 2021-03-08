Advertisement

Fairmont State student presents her research to state legislators

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year colleges in West Virginia sponsored Undergraduate Research Day that allowed students to share their research with the West Virginia Capitol.

Sophomore, nursing student, Kiersten Lowdermilk was one of two Fairmont State University students selected to present research at this year’s virtual event.

Lowdermilk said her research with theon dermestid beetles would help future researchers.

“What we do with them is we take bones we need to use for other research, and clean them off with the beetles,” she explained.

Lowdermilk added her research with the beetles began as a work study project for her professor in the fall of 2019.

“She put me in charge of taking care of the beetles. What I started with was buiding them a bigger tank. We got a deep freezer and apoxied the cracks. Then put tape on those cracks so the beetles couldn’t climb out,” she said.

Then Lowdermilk started her own studies with the beetles. She found out that the beetles will eat through the plastic. However, they are unable to digest the plastic so it comes back out.

Lowdermilk submitted a video presentation of her findings on YouTube.

All the presentations for Undergraduate Research Day were put together in a livestream for the Capitol to view.

Lowdermilk said was her job to answer any questions that people leave on the video about her research.

