Fairmont State wins first MEC championship, downing West Liberty 102-99
Falcons automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In just its third Mountain East Conference title game appearance, Fairmont State men’s basketball got the job done.
The Falcons defeated defending champion West Liberty 102-99 in the championship game on Sunday at WesBanco arena. Its Fairmont’s first conference tournament championship since 1984.
Sophomore guard Dale Bonner was spectacular, going for 34 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.
Isaiah Sanders had 25 points and 7 rebounds and Cole VonHandorf added 17.
RCB alum Luke Dyer paced the Hilltoppers with 24 points and Bryce Butler added 16.
The Falcons automatically qualify for the 2021 48-team NCAA DII tournament.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.