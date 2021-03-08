Fairmont State wins first MEC championship, downing West Liberty 102-99

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In just its third Mountain East Conference title game appearance, Fairmont State men’s basketball got the job done.

The Falcons defeated defending champion West Liberty 102-99 in the championship game on Sunday at WesBanco arena. Its Fairmont’s first conference tournament championship since 1984.

Sophomore guard Dale Bonner was spectacular, going for 34 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Isaiah Sanders had 25 points and 7 rebounds and Cole VonHandorf added 17.

RCB alum Luke Dyer paced the Hilltoppers with 24 points and Bryce Butler added 16.

The Falcons automatically qualify for the 2021 48-team NCAA DII tournament.

