FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two more men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested — including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

The FBI said Monday that Roberto Minuta and Isaac Steve Sturgeon were taken into federal custody.

Minuta is accused of breaching the Capitol grounds and berating police officers.

The New York Times previously reported he had provided security to Stone in the hours before the attack.

It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney.

Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Kenya.

