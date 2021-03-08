Advertisement

Glenville State Women Seeded 2nd in NCAA Tournament

Will play in Atlantic Region Semifinals Saturday
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State women's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA Tournament seedings have been announced and the Glenville State women have qualified for the field of 48 as a No. 2 seed.

The Lady Pioneers have earned a first round bye in the Atlantic Region and will play the winner of No. 3 Kentucky Wesleyan and No. 6 Tiffin this Saturday. The game will be played in Columbus, Ohio on the campus of Ohio Dominican University. GSC fell to Charleston, 87-80 in the MEC Tournament Championship.

Glenville State is 12-3 overall and 10-2 in MEC play.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Fairmont State men's basketball
Fairmont State Men Earn No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament
WVU men's basketball
WVU Seeded Fourth in Big 12 Tournament
Fairmont State
Fairmont State wins first MEC championship, downing West Liberty 102-99
Stahl
Stahl’s two goal day powers WVU over St. Joe’s in spring opener