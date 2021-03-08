Glenville State Women Seeded 2nd in NCAA Tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA Tournament seedings have been announced and the Glenville State women have qualified for the field of 48 as a No. 2 seed.

The Lady Pioneers have earned a first round bye in the Atlantic Region and will play the winner of No. 3 Kentucky Wesleyan and No. 6 Tiffin this Saturday. The game will be played in Columbus, Ohio on the campus of Ohio Dominican University. GSC fell to Charleston, 87-80 in the MEC Tournament Championship.

Glenville State is 12-3 overall and 10-2 in MEC play.

