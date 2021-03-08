Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, during his press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was passed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday. In his response, Gov. Justice said there’s a need for another stimulus package because the past stimulus packages have been “undersized.” The governor went on to criticize U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) who voted in support of the relief package.

Gov. Justice said in part, “Joe Manchin is supposed to be your representative, West Virginia. And you know what Joe Manchin is doing, he’s still trying to hit at me. That’s all there really is to it. When it really boils right down to it that’s all Joe Manchin is doing. He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about the people in this state. Literally, Joe Manchin is selling his influence and making money. What he’s doing is hurting West Virginians.”

In response to the governor’s statement, Sen. Manchin says, “Instead of political attacks that do nothing to help hard working West Virginians, I welcome the opportunity to speak with Governor Justice about the best possible ways to improve the lives of West Virginians with the more than $2 billion in federal funding that I secured for our state in this bill.”

Sen. Manchin goes on to defend the coronavirus relief bill saying, “The COVID relief package that I voted for on Saturday will finally kill COVID and revitalize our economy in West Virginia. This package includes $1.25 billion that Governor Justice and the legislature will be responsible for managing. It also includes an additional $624 million that will go directly to city and county governments, $800 million for West Virginia schools, $260 million for childcare in West Virginia and $10 million for West Virginia Head Start programs. I fought to ensure that West Virginia will receive $140 million for broadband infrastructure to improve connectivity and $2 million to quickly get hotspots to those who need them to telework and learn. There is also tens of millions more for vaccines and rural health providers. Nearly every West Virginian will receive a stimulus check, and unemployment will be extended for those who have been most hurt during the pandemic. Policy differences do not justify personal attacks; I want to work with Governor Justice in the best interest of our state.”

