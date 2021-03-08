Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Edward Hurst, 51, of Lumberport allegedly led police and deputies on multiple pursuits and struck a patrol vehicle, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

On Sunday, police responded to an active domestic incident at a home in Lumberport in Harrison County, WV. After arrival, the officer saw Hurst “make several derogatory and threatening phone messages,” according to the criminal complaint. The officer said that Hurst seemed to be under the influence of an unknown substance due to his slurred speech and erratic behavior.

Witness told police that Hurst threatened to burn the house down, according to the complaint.

Hurst left the scene in a silver jeep wrangler. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when police say Hurst lunged his vehicle toward the officer who was standing outside his patrol car.

Hurst fled the scene and was met by a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy. Hurst stopped briefly, then intentionally struck the deputy’s patrol car, causing well over $2,500 in damages, and continued to push the car forward, according to officials. The deputy says he had to exit the car and was nearly hit by Hurst.

Hurst then led the deputy on another chase on several country roads while exceeding speed limits, crossing the double yellow line, weaving erratically on the road, attempting to make the officer rear-end him, and “numerous other indications of impairment,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit ended on Bumblebee Lane, what officials describe as a dirt road. Officials say several other vehicle pursuits were initiated and then terminated.

Just after 4 am, Hurst was taken into custody. Officers say Hurst’s pupils were extremely dilated without much variation in size, which they describe is a sign of narcotic analgesic impairment. Hurst allegedly told officers that he had taken 2.5 pills of klonopin, 2.5 pills of hydrocodone narcotic pain medication and one 12 oz beer prior to the altercation.

Officers say they administered three standard field sobriety tests, in which Hurst showed numerous signs of impairment. Hurst participated in a CDDP blood draw, which officials say will be sent to the West Virginia State Police forensic lab for analysis.

Hurst has been charged with malicious assault on law-enforcement officers, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and destruction of property.

