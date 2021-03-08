Advertisement

Health officials report no new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday

The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 133,627.

339,346 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 216,937 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, leaving the death count at 2,325.

DHHR officials said 5,613 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,840), Boone (1,616), Braxton (786), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,911), Calhoun (232), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,726), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,435), Hampshire (1,549), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,289), Harrison (4,911), Jackson (1,679), Jefferson (3,671), Kanawha (12,244), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,742), Marion (3,720), Marshall (3,066), Mason (1,795), McDowell (1,380), Mercer (4,255), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,157), Monongalia (8,192), Monroe (969), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,202), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,581), Putnam (4,291), Raleigh (4,833), Randolph (2,413), Ritchie (628), Roane (506), Summers (703), Taylor (1,088), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,604), Webster (331), Wetzel (1,088), Wirt (359), Wood (7,165), Wyoming (1,754).

