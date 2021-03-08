Advertisement

Lane closure on 1-79 northbound in Monongalia County, expect delays

Road Work Ahead generic
Road Work Ahead generic(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a lane closure on I-79, Halleck Road Overpass northbound on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am through 3 pm, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

I-79 northbound at mile marker 143 will be reduced to one lane while crews repair potholes. The West Virginia Division of Highways says to expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report no new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 8 2021
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 8 2021
Fairmont State Men's Basketball Wins First-Ever MEC Tournament Championship
Fairmont State Men's Basketball Wins First-Ever MEC Tournament Championship
Every year colleges in West Virginia sponsored Undergraduate Research Day that allowed students...
Fairmont State student presents her research to state legislators