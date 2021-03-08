Lane closure on 1-79 northbound in Monongalia County, expect delays

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a lane closure on I-79, Halleck Road Overpass northbound on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am through 3 pm, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

I-79 northbound at mile marker 143 will be reduced to one lane while crews repair potholes. The West Virginia Division of Highways says to expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.