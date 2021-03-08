Luella Nell Jones Riddle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Luella Riddle, 88, of Clarksburg Passed away on Sunday Marcy 7, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on March 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Edgar and Bessie Westfall Johns. She was married to Thomas Riddle, who preceded her in death. Surviving are one son, Steve Riddle, Sr. of Clarksburg; three daughters, Krista McIntyre of Sycamore, Deanna Cunningham of Clarksburg and Ruth Rigdon of Lost Creek; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; and one sister, Dixie Stemple of Clarksburg. She was also preceded in death by one son, Thomas Riddle, Jr.; four brothers, Russell, Kenny, Web and Woody Jones; and one sister, Violet Knotts. Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.