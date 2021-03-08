Mountaineer men check in at 10, Women No. 17 in latest AP Top 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s & women’s basketball both remain in the latest AP Top 25 basketball polls.

The men’s team fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after their 85-80 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are seeded 4th in the Big 12 tournament and will play No. 5 Oklahoma State on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The women’s team rose from No. 20 to 17 on Monday for its highest ranking since January 2020. The Mountaineers defeated Kansas and Kansas State on the road last week.

The Mountaineers play No. 6 Baylor on Monday night before they start Big 12 tournament play on Friday as the No. 2 seed.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.