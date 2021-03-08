Muddy Creek, Cheat River conditions return to normal after recent high flow event

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Muddy Creek and the Cheat River are returning to normal after a recent high flow event at the former T&T Mine in Preston County, according to sampling conducted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).

As of Monday morning, the pH of Muddy Creek is within preferred water quality limits and flows coming from the T&T Mine have returned to normal.The WVDEP is says it is working to identify the cause and to develop solutions to prevent future events.

On Thursday, large amounts of highly acidic water came out from the former mine site, peaking at around 6,200 gallons per minute (gpm). The WVDEP’s acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment facility at the site, known as the T&T Treatment Facility, is capable of effectively treating 4,200 gpm to regulatory standards, according to a press release. The facility can sustain flows of 7,600 gpm before overflowing the system.

The WVDEP’s maintenance contractor determined that the sudden increase caused damage to the conveyance pipe carrying AMD to the facility and caused a section of the manhole to separate, which allowed 300 to 500 gpm to bypass the treatment system.

The contractor is on site and making repairs. Staff from WVU-WRI were on site on Monday for additional sampling and assistance.

