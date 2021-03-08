Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 8

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
John Halterman:  Are you a baby boomer and you want to live a retirement life full of abundance?  Well, I think there are four keys to making that happen.  You know, number one, you gotta manage your investment risk because the last thing you want is to run out of money.  Because if you run out of money, you run out of income.  Number two, tax mitigation.  You gotta reduce your taxes as much as you can.  It’s not about tax filing, it’s about tax planning.  Number three, catastrophic events are always going to happen.  Death, disability, incapacitation.  And so you’ve got to make sure provisions are established to take care of your surviving spouse.  And then number four, you’ve worked all your life.  You want to transfer your wealth and you gotta make sure that you do it in the most effective and tax-advantageous way.  Well, don’t worry.  That’s what we do for our clients.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

