WVU junior forward Culver named first team all-Big 12

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer forward Derek Culver has been named first team all-Big 12 as the conference’s postseason awards were released this afternoon.

Culver leads the Big 12 in rebounding with 9.8 rebounds per game and has poured in close to 15 points.

Sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride is a second team honoree. He leads the Big 12 with a 2.5 assist to turnover ratio and has poured in 15 points and close to 5 assists per game.

Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was named to the conference’s all-defensive team & Jalen Bridges made the all-Freshman team.

Guards Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil were honorable mention selections.

