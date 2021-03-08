Advertisement

WVU receives grant to study pandemic-era tutoring

Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.
Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.(WVU)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University will get a $307,000 grant to study best practices for online tutoring in science, technology, engineering and math fields for undergraduate students, in response to learning loss during the pandemic.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funding for the West Virginia University Research Corporation through the National Science Foundation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created major challenges for all of our educational institutions, forcing students to adapt to new methods of learning,” Capito said through a news release.

Manchin praised the National Science Foundation for continuing to be a “great partner for West Virginia and our universities.”

“I look forward to seeing the benefits of this research for students in West Virginia and across the nation,” Manchin said.

