WVU Seeded Fourth in Big 12 Tournament
Will face No. 5 Oklahoma State Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is seeded fourth in the Big 12 Tournament.
The Mountaineers will face No. 5 Oklahoma State Thursday in Kansas City at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The winner will play No. 1 Baylor Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
West Virginia is 1-1 against the Cowboys this year. OSU upset the Mountaineers Saturday, 85-80. However, WVU won the first meeting on Jan. 4, 87-84 in Stillwater.
