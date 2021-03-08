Advertisement

WVU Seeded Fourth in Big 12 Tournament

Will face No. 5 Oklahoma State Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is seeded fourth in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers will face No. 5 Oklahoma State Thursday in Kansas City at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The winner will play No. 1 Baylor Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the Cowboys this year. OSU upset the Mountaineers Saturday, 85-80. However, WVU won the first meeting on Jan. 4, 87-84 in Stillwater.

