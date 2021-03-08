WVU Seeded Fourth in Big 12 Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is seeded fourth in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers will face No. 5 Oklahoma State Thursday in Kansas City at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The winner will play No. 1 Baylor Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the Cowboys this year. OSU upset the Mountaineers Saturday, 85-80. However, WVU won the first meeting on Jan. 4, 87-84 in Stillwater.

The 2021 Big 12 Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/5bapKm4pJg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2021

