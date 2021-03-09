Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 9th, 2021

A sunny start to the week, with much warmer air.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day in the upper 30s, but our temperatures rise all the way into the low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine all morning and afternoon, with clouds building gently into the evening hour. Temperatures fall again into the upper 30s overnight, and then rise into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon. Then, headed into Thursday, our overnight lows only fall into the 50s, and we again warm up into the upper 60s for the afternoon. We see a partly cloudy day despite the warm temperatures, but we will remain dry through the day on Thursday. Clouds build in the overnight hour, and then rain begins very early in the morning. On Friday, we only warm up into the upper 50s, as the rain pushes out late at night. We try up during the day on Saturday, but we still see some patches of clouds rolling through, and our high temperatures drop down to the upper forties. Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with scattered cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 40s, and dry skies.

Today: A few clouds pass overhead but we stay dry. High: 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy but somewhat warm. Low: 38.

Wednesday: A couple of clouds, with warm temperatures. High: 69.

Thursday: Scattered clouds, still warm. High: 69.

