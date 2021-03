CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelby McDaniels scored a game-high 23 points to lead Buckhannon-Upshur past Robert C. Byrd, 64-37 Monday.

11 of McDaniels’ 23 points came in the second quarter. Kendal Currence notched 21 points for the Bucs.

Martina Howe paced the Flying Eagles with 14.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.