Barbara Ellen Ledsome, 59, of Fairmont passed away at home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born August 25, 1961 in Fairmont to the late Clarence Jacob White and Carolyn Ann Cross White.She worked in the meat department at Giant Eagle for several years, but her greatest job was being a homemaker for her four loving children and her faithful companion, a cat named Izzy. She loved to garden and used her green thumb to decorate her home full of flowers and a variety of plants.Barbara is survived by her two sons Eric Ledsome (Sherry) and Steve Moore Jr. and her two daughters Misty Ledsome and Heather Allen (Billy), all of Fairmont. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Gabriel Antonk, Lanie Antonk, Austin Ledsome, Robert Ledsome, and Nathan Morgan, her brother Jake White Jr., and several nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her brother Robert A. White and her three sisters Mary White, Laura Crandall, and Deloris Orr. A memorial service will be held for Barbara at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford to help offset funeral costs. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to carry out her family’s wishes.

