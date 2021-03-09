Advertisement

Bill setting up online payment system goes to WVa governor

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Mar. 9, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would make online payments for state or local government services available throughout West Virginia has received final legislative approval.

The House of Delegates voted 98-0 Monday to approve the bill, which previously passed the state Senate. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

Proposed by state Treasurer Riley Moore’s office, the bill would require county and local governments to give residents and businesses the option by March 2023 to make payments online through the treasurer’s electronic payment system.

It includes payments of taxes, fees and fines. Payments also could still be made by person or by mail.

“This is a tremendous leap forward to modernizing government and finally bringing West Virginia into the 21st century,” Moore said in a statement. “People have become accustomed to making payments online, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s essential for business transactions, and we need to make sure this option is available for all government services.”

Online payments are already available in some areas, although Moore’s office said processing fees charged by some governments are prohibitively high. Moving the payments system statewide will reduce costs for these transactions, the statement said.

