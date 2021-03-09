Bridgeport City Council meeting focuses on The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council discussed some finishing steps for The Bridge Sports Complex.

First, they voted to finalize the membership rates that had been discussed previously. They also approved an ordinance that would allow Terradon Corporation of Nitro, West Virginia to continue construction management and special inspection services.

The council debated whether or not to approve a payment to the Albert M. Higley Company of Cleveland, Ohio for 5% of retainage. However, they did end up passing the ordinance.

The last topic of the meeting was whether or not to grant a 45-day contract extension with the Higley Company. Council agreed to extend the contract. This pushed back the opening date. However, they expected things would take longer than originally anticipated.

