Buckhannon’s North Spring St. infrastructure project underway

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility line replacement got underway on North Spring St. Monday.

City officials are warning residents to expect traffic delays downtown.

The project has been in the works for four years.

When completed, the infrastructure under North Spring St. will include all new water lines, sewer lines and gas lines, and new pavement.

