Christine Elizabeth Schulz Christine Elizabeth Schulz, 61, of Lucas Dairy Rd., Grafton, West Virginia passed away March 7, 2021 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christine was born August 2, 1959, a daughter of the late Rev. Leonard J. Schulz and Margaret “Peg” Schulz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Martin Schulz. Christine is survived by one niece, Selena Sheets and husband Cory, and one nephew, Shawn Schulz and wife Oliva, as well as their children. She is also survived by her cousins Steven Neikirk and wife Cindy, and Bruce Neikirk and wife Lisa. In addition, she is survived by many close friends who loved her and will dearly miss her. Christine’s parents were Lutheran missionaries in south India for many years, and she had wonderful memories of growing up in that nation – which also instilled in her a lifelong love of Indian cuisine. After returning to the United States, the family settled in the Perrysville community of Pittsburgh. Christine loved the city, and frequently spoke fondly about her time working a summer job in the shoe repair department at the main Kauffman’s Department Store downtown. Christine was a 1977 graduate of North Hills High School where she enjoyed participating in musical groups including the marching band. After briefly attending Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, Christine transferred to West Virginia University on an oboe scholarship. She graduated from WVU in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. After graduation, Christine moved to Grafton and began her 32-year career as a teacher with the Taylor County Board of Education. Her first position was as the traveling music teacher for Flemington Elementary School and Hepzibah Elementary School, and at this time she also founded the Taylor County All County Chorus for 4th-6th grade youth in the county. When Taylor County Middle School opened, she transferred there to become the Choral Director, while also directing the GHS Entertainers instrumental combo. Several years later, she assumed a dual position as Choral Director at both TCMS and Grafton High School where she directed the GHS Concert Choir and the GHS Entertainers show choir. Her final position before retirement was as the Band Director at Taylor County Middle School. Christine loved teaching, and she touched the lives of thousands of students during her career, where she was known for her high standards, energy, love of Peanuts cartoon characters and Barbra Streisand, and use of her trademark green Sharpie pen. She was a member of the West Virginia Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, international honorary sorority for women educators, since 1988, and had previously been recognized as an honor teacher at the Grafton Rotary Honor Graduate Banquet. Outside of her normal teaching, Christine also gave private instrumental lessons for nearly 40 years until her health forced her to cease. Christine was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist since arriving in the Taylor County community in 1982. In the late 1980s, Christine founded the Youth Choir, and the Joyful Noise Choir – serving as the children’s music director at the church for well over 20 years. She was also a member of the Chancel Choir, and particularly enjoyed participating in semi-annual cantatas over the years. Travel was a passion for Christine, and she could frequently be seen driving around the region in one of the many Toyota automobiles she owned over the years. She loved trips to the beach – especially South Carolina and Florida. She also loved hitting the road to her native Pittsburgh, where she knew nearly every nook and cranny in the city. She enjoyed learning about other cultures, and dreamed of all the places in the world that were left to visit. Christine was a lover of dogs, and she was very devoted to the “fur babies” she had over the years, beginning with Mozart. She also loved her miniature schnauzers Brinkley and Griffin. She leaves behind Crosby who will miss her greatly. At Christine’s request, and due to the ongoing pandemic, no visitation or funeral service will be held. Christine will be interred next to her parents at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church cemetery in Perrysville, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are being handled through the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home of Grafton. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, those wishing to honor Christine’s memory may make donations in her memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist, 3025 Lucas Dairy Rd., Grafton, WV 26354. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

