Fairmont State honors men’s basketball team on “Falcon Day”
Falcons won first-ever MEC title
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University held “Falcon Day” on Tuesday in honor of the Mountain East Conference champion men’s basketball team.
Fairmont State captured its first Mountain East Conference title & first conference title since 1984 over the weekend. They will begin play in the NCAA DII tournament on Saturday against Mercyhurst at host site for the Atlantic Region, West Liberty at 8:45 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.