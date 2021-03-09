Advertisement

Fairmont State honors men’s basketball team on “Falcon Day”

Falcons won first-ever MEC title
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University held “Falcon Day” on Tuesday in honor of the Mountain East Conference champion men’s basketball team.

Fairmont State captured its first Mountain East Conference title & first conference title since 1984 over the weekend. They will begin play in the NCAA DII tournament on Saturday against Mercyhurst at host site for the Atlantic Region, West Liberty at 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz

Latest News

West Virginia's Victor Scott (6) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA baseball game against...
WVU baseball returns to Mon County Ballpark for 3-game set with Central Michigan
Jalen & Gabe
WVU meets Oklahoma State in grudge match in opener of Big 12 tournament
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
MEC football
Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed