Fairmont State honors men’s basketball team on “Falcon Day”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University held “Falcon Day” on Tuesday in honor of the Mountain East Conference champion men’s basketball team.

Fairmont State captured its first Mountain East Conference title & first conference title since 1984 over the weekend. They will begin play in the NCAA DII tournament on Saturday against Mercyhurst at host site for the Atlantic Region, West Liberty at 8:45 p.m.

FALCON DAY 🏆 🏀 @Fairmont_Hoops hosted an on-campus celebration today to honor its first-ever @TheMountainEast Tournament Championship and first conference crown in 3️⃣7️⃣ years ‼️🎉 @fsfalcons @CoachTimKoenig pic.twitter.com/5YHqZAnKe2 — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) March 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.