Friends of the Cheat investigate blowout

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) -A blowout from the former T&T mine site in Preston County caused acid levels in two bodies of water to spike Thursday according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Muddy Creek and the Cheat River are where officials say 6,200 gallons of acid mine drainage flowed. Friends of the Cheat told 5 News it’s helping investigate what happened.

Madison Ball from Friends of the Cheat says they’re working to help test the water and anticipate the effects.

“On Thursday, we took a sample at the mouth of the muddy where we tested the pH so we were looking for metals those are things such as iron, aluminum that are formed from acid mine drainage,” said Ball.

The West Virginia department of environmental protection’s maintenance contractor determined today that the sudden increase resulted from damage to the conveyance pipe carrying acid mine drainage to the facility.

“...and it can have a negative affect on our aquatic organisms...”

Since the initial blowouts at the former T&T mine in 1994 and 1995, the WVDEP observed similar high flow events at the site in January 2003 and march 2015, but has not yet been able to determine a cause.

“a healthy pH is around 7 and is good to see,” continued Ball.

Results show that the pH of muddy creek is now within preferred water quality limits and flows coming from the T&T mine have returned to normal.

“we’re seeing the pH come back now this week and hopefully we can maintain that as we work with the DEP so that we can continue to maintain levels in the future,” said Ball.

Friends of the Cheat tell 5 News it will continue to investigate to figure out what the long term affects will be in the area.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.