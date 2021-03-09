Glenville State College holding spring open house

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College is holding a Spring Open House Weekend on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, the college announced in a press release.

Prospective students and their families can choose one of the two days to visit the campus. On Saturday check-in will be from 9:30 – 10 am at I.L. and Sue Morris Stadium, followed by a welcome from 10 – 10:30 a.m. An academic fair with information on degree programs offered will be from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm in the Waco Center parking lot, followed by lunch at noon. Prospective students and their families are invited to watch the Pioneer Football Team at 1:30 pm.

The Open House on Sunday will follow the same schedule as Saturday, but will take place at the Sue Morris Sports Complex instead. Prospective students and their families are invited to watch the Pioneer Softball and Baseball Teams beginning at 1 pm.

Campus tours will be offered both days at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 12:30 pm. A shuttle will be available from I.L. and Sue Morris Stadium on Saturday and the Sue Morris Sports Complex on Sunday to campus for the tours.

“We’re inviting all future Pioneers to our Spring Open House Weekend here at Glenville State College. We know that high school students are working around unusual schedules these days, so we wanted to allow two convenient options to visit our campus. April 10 and April 11 will offer two opportunities to see our beautiful campus and facilities, meet with academic departments to learn about degree programs, enjoy lunch, and see some of our athletic teams in action,” said Director of Admissions Chelsea Stickelman.

Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

For more information and to sign up for GSC’s Spring Open House, contact the Admissions Office at (800) 924-2010. Visit www.glenville.edu/admissions/events to complete online registration for the event.

