Health officials report 229 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 229 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 133,856.

343,718 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 218,473 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,326.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are extended to this family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 5,424 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,864), Boone (1,619), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,935), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,731), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,099), Greenbrier (2,438), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,292), Harrison (4,919), Jackson (1,682), Jefferson (3,672), Kanawha (12,256), Lewis (1,061), Lincoln (1,249), Logan (2,748), Marion (3,730), Marshall (3,069), Mason (1,797), McDowell (1,381), Mercer (4,262), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,164), Monongalia (8,208), Monroe (971), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,213), Ohio (3,669), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,586), Putnam (4,296), Raleigh (4,838), Randolph (2,416), Ritchie (629), Roane (506), Summers (702), Taylor (1,089), Tucker (508), Tyler (631), Upshur (1,716), Wayne (2,607), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (359), Wood (7,176), Wyoming (1,755).

