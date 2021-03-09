Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant are seen before an NCAA college women's basketball game between Connecticut and UCLA, in Los Angeles.(Reed Saxon | AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.

An effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies’ names under seal was rejected Monday by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The ruling means the names and details from an internal affairs investigation of the deputies could be added to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Department. The county, however, can appeal the decision.

Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.

The Times later reported that an investigation found deputies shared photos of victims’ remains. Vanessa Bryant sued, seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy.

County lawyers argued that the deputies’ names should remain under seal because releasing them would make it easy for hackers to locate their personal information and addresses.

The judge wrote that Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “promise to publicly release the (internal affairs bureau) report after the conclusion of the investigation undermines Defendants’ purported concern in the disclosure of the limited excerpts at issue here.”

The judge also wrote that the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of allegations of police misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Christopher Foster
At least one person stabbed in Fairmont Monday evening
Walter E. Richardson
Fairmont man facing charges of child abuse has preliminary hearing Tuesday
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
A snake breeder created a snake that appears to have smiley faces on its skin.
Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 9 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 9 2021 12 PM
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says