Mary Katherine Ramsburg Gum Mary Katherine Ramsburg Gum, 101, of Jane Lew, passed away at her residence following a brief illness on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born in Jane Lew on January 24, 1920, the only daughter of the late Hugh and Floe Allman Ramsburg. On December 19, 1947, she married James W. Gum who preceded Mary in death on August 31, 1964. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph E. Ramsburg and wife, Ramona, and Duane A. Ramsburg. Mary will be missed every day by her only daughter, Sheila K. Lewis and husband, David L., of Jane Lew; two grandsons: David “Davey” L. Lewis and wife, Tina, and Cory J. Lewis and wife, Deena, both of Jane Lew; four great-grandchildren: Meghan Lewis of Morgantown, and Lucas Lewis, Savannah Lewis, and Breonna Lewis all of Jane Lew; one nephew, David H. Ramsburg and wife, Beverly; two great-nephews: David Ramsburg, and Derrick Ramsburg and wife, Kat; two great-great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and several cousins and extended family . Mary was Christian by faith and graduated from Jane Lew High School in 1937. She was a lifelong resident of Jane Lew being born on Broad Run and moving to Main Street with her parents in 1942. Mary continued her residence on Main Street where she lived with her husband and later her daughter and son-in-law. Her home has seen five generations and will continue in the family for many years to come. Mary worked at Weston Maytag for many years before retiring. She was well-known for her home cooked meals, homemade bread, and crocheted afghans. In her later years, Mary’s joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She sat and watched them play for hours on end. Mary loved Thanksgiving and Christmas because she loved having all her family together. She always enjoyed baking and conversing with them. Mary also enjoyed watching WVU Mountaineer Basketball. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary’s honor to your favorite charity. Private services will be held at a later date with interment following at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Katherine Ramsburg Gum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

