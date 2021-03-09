No mask or social distancing? Local expert weighs in on new CDC guidance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The CDC released new coronavirus guidelines as more vaccines are administered.

According to the CDC, those who have been fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask or observe social distancing if they are in small groups, but one local expert says that we shouldn’t let our guards down.

“This is not a time to extrapolate latitudes that will send us backwards,” said the state’s coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

Dr. Marsh discussed the new guidelines on Monday.

“Good news for a lot of people that if you’re with other people that have been completely vaccinated and they’re two weeks after their vaccines,” said local infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Povroznik. “Those of you who meet the criteria can meet and not worry about physical distances and wearing masks and that’s okay in doors as well per the new guidelines.”

The CDC says a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after getting a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Povroznik says that he thinks people should still remain cautious for a longer period of time.

“It is my opinion these recommendations should be limited to 90 days following vaccination until such time that there’s further evidence published that the vaccine effectiveness remains reliably effective beyond 90 days,” Dr. Povroznik said. “If we take the slow precautionary steps we can start to move in a positive direction.”

Experts say that masks should be worn and social distancing should be observed in larger public groups even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

