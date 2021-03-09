Robert “Jesse” Osborne Robert “Jesse” Osborne, 81, of Dry Fork, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, after an extended stay at Braxton Health Care Center in Sutton. He was born in Baltimore City, MD, a son of the late Simon Rudolf Osborne and Doris Marie Moore Osborne. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Myers; and one niece, Jennifer Myers. Forever cherishing their memories of Jesse are one sister, Shirley Slaughter and husband, Richard, of Dry Fork; one brother, Clifford Osborne of Dry Fork; companion of many years, Janette Wentzel; two nephews: Henry Slaughter and Simon Osborne; one niece, Sherry Osborne; and three great-nephews: Jonathan, Jacob, and Kenneth. Jesse was most at home while mowing or working on his lawn mowers. He also purchased mowers at auctions to repair and sell to others. Every year, Jesse would plant a garden on his small piece of Heaven on Dry Fork. After he harvested his vegetables, Janette canned them and Jesse sold a portion at the flea markets in Elkins that he attended frequently. He also loved listening to Hank Williams and Johnny Cash and had a vast collection of cassette tapes. Jesse never met a stranger and made friends with everyone he met. He was very easy going and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Jesse’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Jesse” Osborne. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

