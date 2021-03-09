Sylvia Lucy Godfrey Sylvia Lucy Godfrey, 84, of Jane Lew, passed away with her family by her side following a massive stroke on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Jacksonville on April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Calvin and Nellie Blake Riffle. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Godfrey who she married on July 2, 1968, in Charlottesville, VA. She is also survived by her three sons: Larry Foster of Walkersville, and Randy and Donnie Foster of Weston; four grandchildren; three sisters: Effie Simmers and Mary Donaldson and husband, Bill, all of Weston, and Liz Myers and husband, Jim, of Lumberport; two sisters-in-law: Jean Riffle of Weston, and Della Persinger of Buckhannon; two brothers-in-law: Bob Henline of Warren, OH, and Dennis Godfrey of Grafton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Junior Riffle, Ernest Riffle, Eugene Riffle, and Melvin Riffle; and one sister, Genny Henline. Sylvia retired from Weston State Hospital with 30 years of service and she loved her work. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working puzzles, sewing, and reading. She was happiest while sitting by a river with a fishing pole in her hand. Sylvia’s kind and caring nature was evident by all the assistance her friends and family provided to her while she was ill. She had compassionate care from Della Persinger, Jean Riffle, Pam Riffle, and many friends and neighbors. Sylvia will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Sylvia had pre-planned arrangements and her request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Combined Service will be held for Sylvia and her husband, Ken, when he passes with burial following at West Virginia National Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sylvia Lucy Godfrey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

