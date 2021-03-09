Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountain East Conference football games this week are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

-Fairmont State at Wheeling

-Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State

-Charleston at Concord

The remainder of games will be played this week. The MEC is set to open its five-game spring football schedule this Thursday. Rescheduled dates for postponed games will be announced at a later time.

