Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed
Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus sidelined
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountain East Conference football games this week are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
-Fairmont State at Wheeling
-Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State
-Charleston at Concord
The remainder of games will be played this week. The MEC is set to open its five-game spring football schedule this Thursday. Rescheduled dates for postponed games will be announced at a later time.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.