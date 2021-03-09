Advertisement

Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Thomas A. Nichols
Thomas A. Nichols(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas A. Nichols, of Camden-On-Gauley, allegedly sexually abused a female victim when she was six years old.

On Jan. 17, during a CAC Forensic interview, the now 8-year-old victim stated that Nichols, 46, had sexually abused her two years prior when she was six years old, according to the police report. The victim said the abuse happened on two separate occasions, police say.

On March 5., during a recorded interview with police, Nichols admitted to inappropriately touching the victim two different times, officials say.

Nichols is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail with a bail of $25,000.

