West Virginia A.G. files joint motion over abortion funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - The attorneys general from Kentucky, Ohio and A.G. Patrick Morrisey from West Virginia have joined other states to file a joint motion with the U.S. Supreme court about abortion.

The motion will be to stop President Biden from blocking the Supreme Court from deciding whether federal money can be used to fund abortions or not.

The motion seeks to protect funding limitations that congress imposed when it enacted Title X. Title X is a federal law that funds family-planning services.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.