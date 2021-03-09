Advertisement

West Virginia health centers to get $15.9M in federal funds

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a combined $15.9 million from the federal government.

The funding for each facility from the Department of Health and Human Services ranges from $1.4 million to $4.5 million, according to a news release from the state’s U.S. senators.

The awards will go to Community Care of West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Community Health Systems, New River Health Association and Belington Community Medical Services Association.

Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said it will help health centers “continue delivering the vital services our West Virginians need.”

Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin said “health centers will be crucial in administrating and distributing doses to every West Virginian that wants one.”

