Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, March 9

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
John Halterman:  Are you having trouble reaching your financial goals and wondering what do I gotta do?  Well, let me tell you what we do for our clients.  Number one, we sit down with you and we have a conversation about what exactly do you want out of your life.  Number two, we identify the gaps that are preventing you from getting there.  Number three, what we do is put together a game plan.  We want to make sure that you have that you have a strategy in place that’s going to take the activities that you need to do and do those activities on a regular basis.  And number four, we have to monitor and we have to make sure that you’re making the right progress.  Taking the right activities.  And then the last thing, we gotta adjust.  Because if things aren’t working, no big deal.  Because we’re always going to play to win.  But for some reason we don’t win, then we have to learn and adjust.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

