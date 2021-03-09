WVU baseball returns to Mon County Ballpark for 3-game set with Central Michigan
Were on week long COVID pause
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer baseball will return to action from its week long COVID pause on Friday.
WVU will open its home slate with a 3-game set against Central Michigan. The games will now be played on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. followed by a double-header on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
600 spectators will be allowed into Mon County Ballpark to begin the 2021 season.
