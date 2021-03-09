Advertisement

WVU baseball returns to Mon County Ballpark for 3-game set with Central Michigan

Were on week long COVID pause
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer baseball will return to action from its week long COVID pause on Friday.

WVU will open its home slate with a 3-game set against Central Michigan. The games will now be played on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. followed by a double-header on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

600 spectators will be allowed into Mon County Ballpark to begin the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz

Latest News

Falcon Day
Fairmont State honors men’s basketball team on “Falcon Day”
Jalen & Gabe
WVU meets Oklahoma State in grudge match in opener of Big 12 tournament
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
MEC football
Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed