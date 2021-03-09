WVU baseball returns to Mon County Ballpark for 3-game set with Central Michigan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer baseball will return to action from its week long COVID pause on Friday.

WVU will open its home slate with a 3-game set against Central Michigan. The games will now be played on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. followed by a double-header on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

600 spectators will be allowed into Mon County Ballpark to begin the 2021 season.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



This weekend's home series against Central Michigan has been adjusted to March 12-13, featuring a doubleheader on Saturday!



✏: https://t.co/XGAFxVCSZ7#HailWV pic.twitter.com/sQnW62w1kL — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 9, 2021

