WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Fourth consecutive year of the ballot
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 have been announced.
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins is not one of them.
Huggins has compiled 899 career wins and sits fourth amongst active coaches in all-time wins behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse head man Jim Boeheim & UNC’s Roy Williams. All three are Hall of Famers.
It is the fourth consecutive year that Huggins has been on the ballot.
Nine players & 5 coaches were named finalists including Villanova head coach Jay Wright, Celtics NBA champion Paul Pierce & Pistons big man Ben Wallace.
