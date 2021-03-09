Advertisement

WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame

Fourth consecutive year of the ballot
Huggins
Huggins(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 have been announced.

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins is not one of them.

Huggins has compiled 899 career wins and sits fourth amongst active coaches in all-time wins behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse head man Jim Boeheim & UNC’s Roy Williams. All three are Hall of Famers.

It is the fourth consecutive year that Huggins has been on the ballot.

Nine players & 5 coaches were named finalists including Villanova head coach Jay Wright, Celtics NBA champion Paul Pierce & Pistons big man Ben Wallace.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz

Latest News

MEC football
Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed
Shelby McDaniels
B-U Surges past RCB, 64-37
WVU women's basketball
WVU Women’s Basketball Earns No. 2 Seed in Big 12 Tournament
Photo courtesy: Chris Jones
No. 17 WVU Falls to No. 6 Baylor in Regular Season Finale, 96-73