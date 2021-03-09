WVU meets Oklahoma State in grudge match in opener of Big 12 tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 10 West Virginia will get a chance to avenge its season finale loss to Oklahoma State on Thursday morning at the Big 12 tournament.

The 4th seeded Mountaineers will meet the 5th seeded Cowboys to opener tourney play at 11:30 a.m. in Kansas City.

West Virginia finished the Big 12 regular season with the second best offense in country, averaging 78 points a game, and the third worst defense giving up 72.

