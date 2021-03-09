Advertisement

WVU meets Oklahoma State in grudge match in opener of Big 12 tournament

Fell to Cowboys 85-80 in season finale
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 10 West Virginia will get a chance to avenge its season finale loss to Oklahoma State on Thursday morning at the Big 12 tournament.

The 4th seeded Mountaineers will meet the 5th seeded Cowboys to opener tourney play at 11:30 a.m. in Kansas City.

West Virginia finished the Big 12 regular season with the second best offense in country, averaging 78 points a game, and the third worst defense giving up 72.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits, hitting a patrol car
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz

Latest News

Falcon Day
Fairmont State honors men’s basketball team on “Falcon Day”
West Virginia's Victor Scott (6) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA baseball game against...
WVU baseball returns to Mon County Ballpark for 3-game set with Central Michigan
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
MEC football
Three Opening Week MEC Football Games Postponed