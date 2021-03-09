WVU Women’s Basketball Earns No. 2 Seed in Big 12 Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has earned the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

The seeding is the Mountaineers’ highest since 2013-2014. As a result, West Virginia has earned a first round bye.

WVU will play the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas State Friday in the quarterfinals. Tip-off in Kansas City is set for 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia finished the regular season 19-5 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play.

