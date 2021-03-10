5 Sports Podcast Episode 9: Rick Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity boys basketball interim head coach Rick Hill joined Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau on episode 9 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Hill has led the Warriors to a 2-1 start since taking the helm this winter. TCHS defeated Madonna and Turkeyfoot last weekend before falling to Linsly last night.

He spent the last three years coaching girls basketball at the middle school level and has AAU coaching experience. During the fall, he was an assistant coach for the TCHS varsity football team and was also a head football coach at the middle school level.

Hill played collegiately at California (Pa.) and has played professionally overseas and in the American Basketball Association. Hill also was a basketball referee.

