Advertisement

5 Sports Podcast Episode 9: Rick Hill

Trinity boys basketball interim head coach
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity boys basketball interim head coach Rick Hill joined Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau on episode 9 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Hill has led the Warriors to a 2-1 start since taking the helm this winter. TCHS defeated Madonna and Turkeyfoot last weekend before falling to Linsly last night.

He spent the last three years coaching girls basketball at the middle school level and has AAU coaching experience. During the fall, he was an assistant coach for the TCHS varsity football team and was also a head football coach at the middle school level.

Hill played collegiately at California (Pa.) and has played professionally overseas and in the American Basketball Association. Hill also was a basketball referee.

Check out this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Thomas A. Nichols
Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Brian Persinger
Lyons Earns NACDA’s Athletics Director of the Award
Esmery Martinez and Kysre Gondrezick
Gondrezick and Martinez Named All-Big 12 First Team
South Harrison
South Harrison downs Notre Dame, 56-34
Byrd
Balanced Byrd effort leads Eagles over Bridgeport in opener, 73-49