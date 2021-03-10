Advertisement

Addison Junior Nutter

Addison Junior Nutter
Addison Junior Nutter(Addison Junior Nutter)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Addison Junior Nutter, 90, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility.  He was born on November 17, 1930, in Barbour County, a son of the late Herman Addison Nutter and Hada Pearl Lanham Nutter Campbell. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie Jenkins Nutter who passed away in 2000. He is survived by three sons, Bruce N. Nutter and his wife Bonnie of Bridgeport, Mark K. Nutter and his wife Kim of Parkersburg and Steve Nutter of Clarksburg; his brothers Wesley Nutter and his wife Marilyn; Robert Campbell; and Sammy Campbell and his wife Joyce; and his sisters, Virginia McMay; Irene Hawkins and her husband Charles; Judy George; Shirley Lightner; and Janice George and her husband George Todd; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one son, Stanley Addison Nutter and one daughter, Dottie Sue Nutter. Addison worked for PPG for 20 years and then was an auto salesman at Chenoweth Ford.  He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon with Reverend Garry Layfield presiding.  Interment will be in Johnstown Cemetery, Johnstown. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

