Alice Faye Blair, 62, of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday evening, March 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 19, 1958 in Grafton, a daughter of the late Bill Bailey and Norma Jean Spring Bailey.She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Richard Blair, whom she married on January 25, 2008She is also survived by one sister, Karen Corder of Clarksburg and one brother Chuck Reed of FL.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter Tonya Bailey.Alice attended Grafton High School. She was musically inclined and loved to sing. She collected angels, bears, and frogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be sadly missed, especially by her cat Penelope.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comGraveside services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell with Paul Hickman presiding.

