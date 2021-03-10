Advertisement

Applications sought for WVa abandoned mine site projects

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for grants available for economic development projects near abandoned mine sites in West Virginia, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.

Federal funding of $25 million is available for the projects and is administered by the Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Pilot Program, the department said in a news release.

Projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that did not operate after Aug. 3, 1977.

The program has committed $130 million to assist with projects throughout the West Virginia coalfields, the release said.

The grant application, tips and guidelines and other resources are available at https://dep.wv.gov/dlr/aml/Pages/AML-Pilot-Program.aspx. Completed applications are due July 31.

